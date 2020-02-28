Coronavirus is causing anxiety about the future.
Businesses that order products from China where people are being quarantined are keeping a close watch on the virus.
Brenda Neill is the owner of Bridal and Formals by Renee Lynn in Fairhope.
She says dresses she orders are made in China and take a while to make it to our area.
Neill said, “Wedding gowns normally take six to eight months to order on a good day. And now that some of the factories have been affected, there’s a little push back in ordering as far as the time frame. So a lot of our manufacturers are asking us to push it back, maybe 9 months to 12 months even.”
She says she has not any shipping issues caused by quarantines or other coronavirus related problems, yet Neill said, “It’s the unknown that’s the scary part because we don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe your dress does get produced but it doesn't get shipped."
For brides with weddings a few months away, Neill says, “Most of our brides lately that have October, November weddings, they’re all purchasing off the rack. We're selling on a daily basis our gowns off the rack just because of the comfort to know they have their dress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.