If you were hoping to hear Tuesday if there would be a vote on whether to annex part of west Mobile into the city, you're going to have to wait a little longer.
The Mobile City Council postponed its vote Tuesday, with members who seem split almost down the middle.
At the same time, a new money saving proposal was offered by one council member.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced he wanted to postpone the council vote on annexing the three areas for another two weeks, and council members voted for that.
But before the vote, about a dozen people spoke their minds on the issue.
The three areas proposed for annexation are the Schillinger Road-Cottage Hill Road Corridor, Snow Road-Airport Road Corridor, and Kings Branch.
About 12 people spoke on the proposal.
Fred Wheeler said, "We're not asking for extra services above what the city residents receive. We are simply asking for the right to vote."
Another resident said, "I think it is a win-win for Mobile, and we need the growth. We need the funding."
Some wanted more information.
Gary Grice of Kings Branch said, "I just think all the neighbors need some more clarity, have some more understanding of how this is going to work out with us."
Bill Boswell said he supports annexation, but has concerns, like "whether or not the city has a well thought out plan to provide the services these neighborhoods will require without sacrificing the services offering to the existing neighborhoods."
Five votes are needed for an annexation vote to happen.
Council Members Bess Rich and Joel Daves say they support annexation.
Council Members Fred Richardson and C.J.Small are opposed.
Council President Levon Manzie criticized spending $25 million in the police jurisdiction and said, regardless of how the annexation vote goes, he would propose a measure restricting money for the jurisdiction to only the amount the city is required to spend.
Manzie said, "Bring the bacon back to the City of Mobile. It's sizzling out west. We want to smell it, feel it, and eat it in the heart of the city."
Mayor Stimpson and Public Safety Director James Barber discouraged that, saying it would be better to reduce the size of the jurisdiction, rather than cut off money for police and fire protection
