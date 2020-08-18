MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have identified a man shot to death on Broad Street on Monday night.
According to officials, on the night of the shooting at approximately 10:09 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Broad Street in reference to one shot.
Police say upon arrival, officers located the male victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The male victim was identified as 48-year-old Maurice Timmons.
Timmons was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This is an active homicide investigation.
