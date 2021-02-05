MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenage robbery suspect is dead, his mother wounded and his brother in jail.

All of this played out during the early morning of Thursday, February 4, when a Mobile Police SWAT team went to arrest two brothers.

Police say they were looking for, Thyre and Trey Webster. They say the two were wanted for allegedly intimidating and shooting a witness in a pending robbery case.

Shortly after officer arrived at the home on Lakeview Drive, they say 18-year-old Trey came out of his bedroom, firing at SWAT officers. However, the teen shot his mother in the foot instead. He was killed when officers returned fire.

The officer involved is now on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a preliminary investigation.

Thrye Webster is being held without bond in Metro Jail. He's charged with intimidating a witness and reckless endangerment.

He is set to be back in court on Monday.