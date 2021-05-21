GULF BREEZE, Fla. --Gulf Islands National Seashore, in coordination with local fire departments, contained a brush fire in the Naval Live Oaks Area May 21.

Fire crews and park staff are currently on scene to monitor the situation and remove any remaining tinder.

The public is urged to use caution and avoid the area.

The brush fire was initially reported on the north side of Highway 98 near the exit of the Naval Live Oaks Area at 11:31 a.m. and spread northwest because of high winds.

The fire is estimated to have burned half an acre.

The cause of the brush fire is under investigation.

The following units were on scene to help contain the fire: Gulf Breeze, Midway, Navarre and Avalon Fire Departments, GUIS law enforcement, Gulf Breeze Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Emergency Management office, and Florida Forest Service. Additional National Park Service resources are scheduled to arrive this evening to monitor and clean up any remaining areas of concern.

According to the National Park Service, a lack of precipitation in recent weeks has created very dry fuel conditions and a high fire danger in areas.

Visitors should use extreme caution when using picnic area charcoal grills.

To report a wildfire in the national seashore, please call 911.