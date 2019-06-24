WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A brutal crime in a sleepy community leaves people in Clarke and Wilcox Counties with more questions than answers.
Investigators said a young man on his motorcycle was gunned down in cold blood.
Now, the tight-knit community is remembering the victim, 20-year-old Tim Fletcher.
"Tim loved everybody. He was a friend to everybody. He had friends from every walk of life," said Cynthia Fletcher, the mother of the victim. "He lived life to the fullest. He was always doing things to make people laugh. He wanted people to be happy."
Deputies in Wilcox County said Tim Fletcher was shot to death along Highway 162 just outside of Camden.
Fletcher's pastor said the community is having a hard time grasping the ruthless murder.
"I've talked to a lot of the old timers that have been here for generations and they can't really remember anything comparable," said Chris Kynard. "The community is stunned. it's still not really real to them and everyone wants to help. do everything they can to help the family. it's not even real to us. it's just hard to believe that it could happen right here in our little town."
Investigators said the two teens responsible for the killing are from the little town of Pinehill. Maurice Powell, 18, and Marlon Mendenhall, 17, are in jail charged with capital murder. The sheriff's office said another arrest could follow.
Fletcher's mother said she has no reason to believe the two teens knew her son and right now, authorities are not sure of a motive.
Kynard said, "All indications are that he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's just crazy to think that somebody could just randomly choose to do a horrific act to a young man who really was everybody's friend. I think that's really one of the things that's hard for us to wrap our mind around, in our little bitty community that such evil, a horrific deed could happen. It's stunning."
Kynard said the family is asking for thoughts and prayers at the time. He also said the family is not sure when they'll be able to bury Fletcher as the investigation into his death continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.