The University of Alabama lit Bryant-Denny Stadium in blue lights in honor of a fallen Tuscaloosa police officer.
Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was shot and killed Tuesday while trying to arrest a suspect wanted for robbery and other crimes.
The suspect, 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins, is charged with capital murder.
Lt. Jack Kennedy says that Cousette had received information that Watkins, who had multiple felony warrants, was at a Tuscaloosa home. Police say Cousette drove by the home and Watkins fled inside. Kennedy says Cousette got out of his car and pursued Watkins into the home. Kennedy says “almost immediately gunfire erupted inside.”
Cousette was killed. Watkins was wounded.
