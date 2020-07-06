MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bubba Wallace responded to President Trump's tweet that NASCAR's only Black driver should apologize after a rope tied like a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
One of Wallace's team members found the rope and reported it to NASCAR officials on June 21. FBI agents investigated the case and determined that the rope had been in the stall since last fall and was used to pull the garage door down.
On Monday, Trump wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?"
NASCAR has said Wallace never saw the rope himself and he was not the one who reported it to officials. After a check of all the garage stalls at NASCAR's 29 tracks, Wallace's stall at Talladega was also the only one to have a garage pull tied like a noose.
Wallace, who is from Mobile, responded to the president with a statement:
"To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps.. #LoveWins.
Your words and action will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something! God put us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!
Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.
Even when it's HATE from the POTUS..
Love wins.
BW"
