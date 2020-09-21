Starting in 2021, Mobile's Bubba Wallace will drive for a new team created by NBA legend Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin.
Jordan announced Monday that Wallace has signed a multi-year contract with the team.
"Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life," Jordan said in a news release. "The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing."
Jordan will be the principal owner of the new team with Hamlin joined on as a minority partner while he continues to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.
"This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career," said Wallace.
The name, car number, manufacturer, sponsors, and other details for the new team will be announced at a future date.
