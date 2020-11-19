More construction is going on at The Baldwin Beach Express and Interstate 10. This time, Buc-ee’s is footing the bill. Additional lanes are being added to southbound Beach Express and another exit lane from westbound I-10. All of this is designed to alleviate congestion in and around the store.
“We passed it up in July,” said Matt McBryde from Mississippi. “I’m sure there’s a hundred thousand other people just like myself that tried to pull into Buc-ee’s and the parking lot was a zoo and went another exit up the road.”
McBryde was glad to see construction that’s designed to alleviate what turned into a traffic nightmare during the summer. Since opening day in January of 2019, Buc-ee’s Beach Express business has been booming. Few knew the crowds on opening day were just a precursor of what was to come.
“I think it definitely exceeded everyone’s expectations, including Buc-ee’s themselves and so, but they’ve been a good partner the entire time,” said Assistant Region Engineer for ALDOT, Brian Aaron. “They’ve been wanting to get this right. They knew something else had to be done.”
The Alabama Department of Transportation said Buc-ee’s came to the table ready to pay for the work themselves and get the process started. That work is now under way and includes lane expansions and widening of the westbound I-10 off ramp, southbound Beach Express from I-10 to south of County Road 68 and 68 itself. Drivers can expect roadwork to continue in that area for the next several months.
“That’s always been part of the discussion with ALDOT in terms of getting the work done,” Aaron said. “We wanted to do it in the off season as much as possible to have the least amount of impact on traffic with the goal obviously to get everything in place before next spring…spring break and definitely the summer.”
While it’s uncommon for a business to fund highway work around them in full, customers like McBryde said it’s the smart thing for them to do.
“I think you know, in order to get better access to this place is only going to help Buc-ee’s,” McBryde said.
Buc-ee’s said it was obvious improving the traffic pattern in and around the store was necessary to handle the five million customers it serves annually.
