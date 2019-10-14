You're invited to participate in the annual "Buddy Walk" happening Saturday, October 19, 2019.
The event is hosted by the Down Syndrome Society of Mobile and takes place in downtown Mobile. Everyone is invited! This year, the inaugural 321 Gala and Silent Auction will be held on October 18th at 6:30.
EVENT DETAILS:
Inaugural 321 Gala and Silent Auction
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30pm
Mobile Marriott
2827 Airport Blvd.
Keynote speaker: Sean McElwee
2019 Buddy Walk
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Bienville Square
Downtown Mobile
Registration: 9am
Walk: 10am
The Buddy Walk® was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995 to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. Mobile’s Buddy Walk® is held each October in Bienville Square, located in the heart of downtown Mobile. Along with the one-mile walk through the historic area, our event also features live music, special guests, games for all ages, and much more.
https://www.dssmobile.org/events.html
