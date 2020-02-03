DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A building at a condominium in Daphne went up in flames Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Sea Cliff North off of Highway 98 around 2 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the roof of the building in flames.
Someone who lives at the complex told FOX10 News that the fire quickly spread to the rest of the building. As of 3:45 p.m., the building was still burning.
There's no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.
