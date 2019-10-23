MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bullying comes in all shapes and sizes and it’s a problem all over the country — including in our area. Local officials are spending the week in schools to educate students about bullying — how to recognize it, what to do about it and how to stop it.
Bully Prevention Week aims to educate, prevent bullying
