MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The woman who goes by Kay says it’s the second time she's been targeted in less than three weeks at her home down the bay.
She says someone broke into her home just before Thanksgiving and the very next day she got cameras installed, but that didn't stop her from being targeted again this past Friday.
The first time three tv's, an iPad and apple watch were stolen.
The second time an Alexa cube, her children's shoes and more were taken.
Surveillance video shows the burglar creeping through her home.
A camera at her front door shows a guy knocking for a couple of minutes Friday.
When he realizes no one is home, he makes his move.
Kay says both times the thieves broke in through the same bedroom window.
“If it is the same person again... to know that you came back… that's just… I gotta move like I don't feel safe in my home anymore."
“An FBI report shows this time of year burglaries pickup with Christmas being a magnet for thieves."
"Grateful for my dogs because if they weren't there I know that ring wouldn't have stopped him cause it didn't stop him from climbing the fence."
Unfortunately for Kay the burglar made it inside her home… rummaging through nearly everything she has.
"I just think they just singled me out just on random honestly."
He went through her cabinets, fridge, behind couch pillows and of course underneath her Christmas tree.
"He did open up all the Christmas presents."
The thief checked her windows several times to make sure the coast was still clear.
She says when he finally realized he was on camera he pocketed that too.
"We can't have Christmas in my home because at this point I don't wanna bring anything there. I don't wanna buy anything new and put it up."
Kay says another thing that worries her is what would have happened if she had been home… when he knocked on her door.
She's filed police reports for both incidents.
