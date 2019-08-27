MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help identifying a burglar who targeted vehicles parked at the YMCA.
The crimes happened on August 19 and August 27 at the YMCA on Downtowner Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pull up in a red minivan. The burglar backed the vehicle into a parking spot and then got out. The suspect is seen pulling on door handles and entering vehicles. Two victims told police that their passenger side windows were shattered by the burglar.
Police did not say what was stolen from the vehicles.
If you can identify the person in the video you are asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.