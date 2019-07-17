MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) -- Mount Vernon Police are looking for some crawling burglars who made off with a bundle from the Piggly Wiggly.
It's a big heist in a small town - to the tune of about $12,000. It happened Saturday, July 13th around 3 a.m.
Police say three burglars entered the store from the back after breaking through a brick wall and disarming the alarms and several cameras.
While they're not saying it was an inside job, polic say the suspects definitely knew there way around the store and were familiar with store operations.
In the video, you can see all three suspects are dressed in black and have their faces hidden. They are also armed with guns.
Two of them are seen crawling inside the store before crawling over the ice freezers to get into a locked office area.
That's when they start loading up their backpacks. Much of the time inside the store was spent trying to get into the store's ATM. After a little bit of work and lots of sparks flying -- they managed to get the cash before leaving.
Hours later -- the opening store manager made the discovery and called police.
While they did a good job at hiding their faces, one of the suspects appears to have long dreads. If you know who they or have information that can help investigators call Mount Vernon Police 251-829-6631.
