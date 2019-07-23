MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police investigating a ruthless crime after some burglars open fire on a homeowner for literally no reason.
It happened early Monday morning July 23 in a neighborhood off Pleasant Valley Road.
The homeowner was awakened by the burglars inside his house.
"The first thing that came to me was I thought it was my wife came from work early because she works at night... But then it was kind of like people talking -- to each other -- that's when I figured it was not my wife," said homeowner.
His six year old daughter was still asleep as he called Mobile Police. The bold burglars knew it was time to go -- but not before stealing his car keys.
"When they heard me call police -- they decided to go out and escape through the window. And I came back in the living room, where I was on the phone with police and they started shooting at me. Bullets were just flying all around," recalled homeowner.
They would drive off in his 2003 silver Ford Mustang before shooting up his house five times. One of the bullets went straight through a wall near the kitchen.
"The bullet came through here. Through the wall, through here, through the mini blinds and out the window," said the homeowner.
Living the American dream -- the couple from West Africa -- purchased the home three months ago.
"We actually took this neighborhood because we asked people and they said it was a peaceful neighborhood... And I don't like problems... So that's why I wanted a house here. It just surprised me and I feel so disheartened," said homeowner.
As Mobile Police investigate, the family is counting their blessings no was hurt.
"These are material things... When life is gone... It's gone. When a car is gone -- you can work and get it back. That's the most beautiful thing. My baby is here with me... Nothing happened to her. So I appreciate God for what he has done... And I leave the rest with the police," said homeowner.
There was also a getaway car in addition to the stolen car. At last check police have not found it. If you've seen it or have information about this case -- give MPD a call 251-208-7211.
