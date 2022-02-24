Burns Middle School dismisses early due to faulty air conditioning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Cranford Burns Middle School in Mobile dismissed students early today because of a faulty air conditioning system.
The school notified parents that classes would be dismissed at 11 a.m.
