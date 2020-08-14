CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) -- Three people were transported to hospitals in Florida following an overnight crash involving a bus carrying 40 passengers and a semi-truck on Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
All interstate lanes are reopened to traffic following closure of a miles-long stretch of roadway while emergency crews worked the accident scene.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 70-year-old man from Dundee, Fla., was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. The Florida Highway Patrol further says a passenger in the semi-truck and a passenger on the bus were taken to Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries.
The FHP says the injured passenger on the semi-truck is a 53-year-old man from Dundee, Fla., and the injured passenger on the bus is a 23-year-old man from Chiapas, Mexico.
According to the Highway Patrol, the semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus near Exit 56 eastbound in Crestview shortly before midnight.
The FHP was assisted by the Crestview Fire Department, the Okaloosa County EMS and the Crestview Police Department.
