Barry's not bad enough to close the Mississippi casinos. It's business as usual there.
Aside from rougher than normal waters on the nearby Biloxi beaches, you would never know there was a tropical system churning in the Gulf.
Locals we talked to say they're not concerned by the forecast.
"I've been through this like ex-girlfriends man. (Laughs) Lee:So you know the drill? -- Oh yeah.. I know the drill," said Marshall Point, Biloxi. "I'm prepared -- when there is a Category 3 or higher. Tropical storm -- we have a party!"
Out-of-towners getting a look at Mother Nature's pre-show. Looking at the waves and feeling the wind between the on again off again rain showers.
Casino patrons from Memphis are betting Barry won't be too big of a deal.
"Well we made the decision -- should we come. We already had this planned. Should we come or should we not come??? And I just said we will go anyway because the Lord has it all under control," said Lady from Memphis. "It's been nice. The weather has been good and it's just been raining a little bit. But other than that we have been dealing with it."
Also dealing with it is the Moss family. They're vacationing from Lafayette, Louisiana -- an area also expected to get its share of wind and rain.
"We left a day early -- just to skirt it before it makes landfall," said Brandon Moss.
For now they're in vacation mode and tell us with preps taken care of -- they're only real concern back home is the rainfall.
"The only thing that worries us is the rivers are already high, the drains and everything are already swollen up with water you know... So we don't know how much rain it can take in that area. We will have to see," said Moss.
