MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a witness stepped in a held an alleged package thief until officers arrived.
They say on Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Auburn Drive South in reference to a robbery.
The victim stated he observed the suspect loading packages into his vehicle. They say the packages belonged to the victim.
Police say when the victim confronted the suspect, he could not provide USPS identification and demanded the suspect to unload his packages.
The suspect then started to scuffle with the victim. A witness pulled a firearm on the suspect and made him lie on the ground until police arrived. Brian Daughtry, 22, was arrested. Daughtry faces robbery 3rd charges.
