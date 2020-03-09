DESTIN, FL (WALA)-- It’s truly something you have to see to believe.
911 CALLER:“There’s a plane that just crashed.”
DISPATCHER: “You said a plane?”
911 CALLER:”Yes, a plane just crashed.”
A heart racing 911 call paints the picture of what some have called a miracle.
DISPATCHER:“Are there any injuries that you know of?”
911 CALLER: “No ma'am.”
It was a close call for a father, son and their dog who literally walked away without a scratch after crash landing in a tree in a woman’s backyard in Destin.
911 CALLER:“It’s in the backyard of this house.”
DISPATCHER:“Ok. And it’s only one plane?”
911 CALLER:“One plane.”
Okaloosa County deputies say the plane was just ten feet shy of hitting the house.
The pilot, 47-year-old Jason Dougherty, his 22-year-old son Caleb, and their dog were the only ones on the plane.
They were flying to vacation in Destin from their home in Kansas.
They stopped to refuel in Fort Smith, Arkansas earlier that morning and still had 22 gallons of fuel when the engine stopped running just as they were getting ready to land at the Destin airport.
The pilot called a mayday as he made, what he called, a “somewhat smooth” landing on top of the trees in the backyard of the home that sits near the runway.
The pilot told deputies the plane started sliding slowly on one side once they were on the trees.
The left wing ended up resting on the ground which stopped the aircraft from falling completely out of the tree.
DISPATCHER:“Is anyone pinned?”
911 CALLER:“No ma'am. They are just sitting on top trying to get out.”
The two men and their Labrador Retriever were helped by neighbors including the 911 caller who witnessed it all.
911 CALLER:“We've got a ladder to them right now and they’re trying to get down.”
No damage was reported to the house and there was no fire or smoke coming from the plane just some spilled fuel.
The plane will most likely stay in the trees until the NTSB finishes it's investigation.
