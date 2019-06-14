It's time to talk turkey at the Mobile Convention Center this weekend.
The World Turkey Calling Championship kicked off Friday afternoon at the center.
Participants compete in categories with turkey calls and hand held instruments.
More than a dozen people took part Friday.
The competition continues again Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm and admission is free.
