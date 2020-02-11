Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream, Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group forms partnership

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) today announced they have partnered with Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe. The creamery, opened since 1956, will be the exclusive ice cream of Hank Aaron Stadium. Cammie’s Old Dutch will be serving up to 12 flavors in cones and cups from the concession stand during events.
John Hilliard, MSEG vice president, began working with MSEG president, Ari Rosenbaum, two years ago on approvals to manage the stadium, meeting with city officials to discuss plans for the future. “Our team has worked hard and waited patiently for this day,” said Hilliard. “Partnering with local, Mobile-based and well-known businesses like Cammie’s Old Dutch is just the beginning.”
The one-year agreement is the first for local company MSEG, who took over management of Hank Aaron Stadium last December after BallCorps LLC moved the Mobile BayBears to Madison, Ala. Mayor Sandy Stimpson had approved the sub-lease for MSEG for the remaining two years of the original agreement and in December, after weeks of discussions, the city council voted unanimously to allow MSEG to move forward.
“I am over the moon excited to have my ice cream served at The Hank. Locals supporting locals” said Cammie Wayne, owner of Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe located at the corner of Old Shell Road and Florida Street.
Scooping at The Hank will begin this Thursday when Murphy High School faces B.C. Rain in their home opener. Fans will have a choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, birthday cake, creole praline and green mint ship.
