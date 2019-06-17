Camp Inside Out keeps kids in shape while boosting self esteem

If you’re looking for something fun for your kids to do this summer that will also keep them healthy, you’re in luck.
The City of Gulf Shores kicked off Camp Inside Out this morning, which teaches kids ages 9 to 12 how to be healthy inside and out through a week long camp at Bodenhamer Recreation Center.
Kids will learn how to make healthy snacks and stay active with fun outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and geocaching, a type of interactive scavenger hunt.
The focus of the camp is to teach kids to take care of themselves while also focusing on boosting self esteem.
“Its all about getting outside, moving, not just sitting on the couch, and they’ll feel better about themselves doing that,” said Holly Cade with Camp Inside Out.
The camp lasts through this Friday.
There will also be another Camp Inside Out at the end of the July.
The registration fee is $100 per person.
For more information, click here, or contact the Gulf Shores Recreation Department at 251-968-9824.
