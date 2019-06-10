Strong storms that moved through Baldwin County Friday, June 7, 2019 brought with them some terrifying moments for a man staying at Meaher State Park on the causeway. Strong winds lifted his camper and flipped it while he was inside. When it came to rest, 70-year-old Sonny LeJeune was beaten and bruised, but thankful to be alive.
“I honestly feel that the good Lord has something planned for me right now. I honestly feel that,” LeJeune said.
LeJeune had just arrived at the park on Thursday, planning to spend a couple of weeks visiting family in Daphne. It was just after lunch on Friday when the storm hit. LeJeune had laid down for a nap when his world was literally turned upside down.
“It happened so fast. I started hearing a rumble like, they say. You hear it sometimes. I don’t know. They say there’s no tornados. But I’m hearing this noise,” LeJeune recalled. “I’m thinking I better get up and look, but I didn’t even have enough time to get up and look and the trailer was being lifted up, going up in the air and that’s when I said, ‘Oh, my God. Jesus save me. Whatever’s going to happen here.’”
The camper trailer was lifted into the air where it hovered for a moment and then flipped and slammed into the ground, upside down. LeJeune was thrown from his bed and came to rest on the opposite side of the camper. The outer shell of the camper had ripped open and LeJeune’s head went through the opening in the roof. He found himself stuck, with his head and one shoulder outside in the rain, calling for help.
“I got a pillow and stuck it out that hole and was waving it and screaming and hollering for help and hoping somebody would see it and next thing I felt somebody’s hand on my hand, telling me it’s going to be okay. Calm down. You’re going to be okay,” LeJeune said.
Park staff called for help and rescue personnel were able to pull LeJeune to safety. His face and legs were cut and bruised, but amazingly, he had no serious injuries. LeJeune said he’s blessed just to be alive.
“To go through that and I know that it’s got to be true and I just feel really blessed to be able to walk away from it and the people that helped me, more than anything was a blessing in itself,” LeJeune explained. “I know now…I wake up every day just thanking the good Lord.”
LeJeune said he looks forward to spending the next couple weeks visiting family here and in Florida before returning to Millbrook, Alabama. He’s been a school bus driver there for the last five years and said he can’t wait to see the children again this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.