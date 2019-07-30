MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--The Capital One data breach is one of the largest ever data thefts from a bank, with more than 100 million people's personal information compromised.
If you suspect you've been affected by a data breach, Commander Kevin Levy says one thing you can do is request a free credit report, which could show if anyone has taken your information.
It's also recommended that you sign up for a monitoring system either through another credit card or your bank, which will alert you if someone tries to open up an account with your information.
Levy says, though it looks like this compromise was caught early on, when it comes to our mass data being stored, there is always a risk.
"As hard as security professionals are working to protect it, there is an evil element of wrongdoers working just as hard or if not harder to try and steal that data and it's become a world class business for them illegally," said Commander Kevin Levy with the Mobile Police Department.
Free services are offered on the Federal Trade Commission’s website to help you manage any risk associated with your personal information if you have, in fact, been affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.