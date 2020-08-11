MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Neighbors say a bizarre wreck in their midtown Mobile neighborhood Tuesday afternoon was just waiting to happen.
Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after one car t-boned another vehicle before flipping onto its roof, landing right on top of a car that was parked in the street.
All of it happened right next to Renee Knight’s home as her grandchildren played in the front yard.
“If that tree wasnt there, the car probably flipped on him because he swinging right in the yard,” said Knight.
She says she’s glad both drivers are alive, but she hopes something can be learned from this, not just for them but for others who speed through the neighborhood too.
“I sit on my porch every day and watch them go 60-70 just flying,” said Knight.
She says speeding drivers running stop signs is nothing new in her neighborhood, so an accident like this was bound to happen.
Police say both drivers were speeding.
“Yeah they was going over 25 both of them.”
Investigators are still working to figure out if the stop sign was ignored, like neighbors said.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Knight and other neighbors believe the only way to keep this or worse from happening is by making the intersection a four way stop.
