MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- At first glance it looked like a minor accident on LaRose Drive. But it's so much more than that. What started out as an attempted traffic stop -- turned into a short-lived police pursuit.
Mobile Police say the driver refused to stop. Once on LaRose Drive, the driver and two passengers bailed out of the vehicle and running away. The car would travel nearly a block with no one inside -- taking out a mailbox before continuing downhill on a curve and crashing into a fence.
"We looked out the window and we just seen a whole bunch of police cars. We didn't even her the car when it crashed," said one neighbor.
We know at least one reason why the suspects were running. Officers tell us they discovered drugs inside the car.
Everyone is counting their blessings that no one was run over.
"It could have went into a house... You know thank God -- there aren't really any kids that play out in this curve... Because in this curve like I say there traffic comes so fast and it's always traffic here and there. So they probably used it for a quick escape route. Thankful everybody was okay... Thank God they didn't run over here," said neighbor.
The car was still running and the keys left inside. Loading it up on the tow truck was very easy as it was hauled away as evidence.
No word on if the car was stolen. We're still waiting on an update from Mobile Police.
