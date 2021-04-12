The Florida Highway Patrol says a paraplegic man was killed overnight when a car struck his scooter.
This happened shortly after midnight on Muldoon Road south of Cerny Road in the Bellview community in Escambia County, the FHP says.
The FHP says a silver Ford Focus crashed into the back of the electric scooter, which did not have lights or reflectors. The scooter was traveling northbound on Muldoon Road ahead of the Ford and in the northbound lane, the FHP says.
The deceased victim has not been identified.
The 21-year-old driver of the car and a 22-year-old passenger were not hurt in the incident, the FHP says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.