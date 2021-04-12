The Florida Highway Patrol says a paraplegic man was killed overnight when a car struck his scooter.

This happened shortly after midnight on Muldoon Road south of Cerny Road in the Bellview community in Escambia County, the FHP says.

The FHP says a silver Ford Focus crashed into the back of the electric scooter, which did not have lights or reflectors. The scooter was traveling northbound on Muldoon Road ahead of the Ford and in the northbound lane, the FHP says.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and a 22-year-old passenger were not hurt in the incident, the FHP says.