MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An 18-wheeler carrying livestock overturned on I-10 in Mobile on the curve just after the exit from the Wallace Tunnel.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said the crash happened at about 7:28 p.m.
According to the MFRD, the tractor trailer was hauling cattle from Florida to Oklahoma when it overturned landing atop a Ford sedan, crushing the car and pinning the driver inside.
Rescue crews worked for more than an hour to free the victim.
When they were finally pulled from the wreckage, Mobile Fire-Rescue said the patient was conscious, alert, and fully oriented.
The victim was flown to a Pensacola hospital for treatment.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
More than two dozen firefighters and first responders were on scene at the height of the rescue.
I-10 Westbound will likely be closed for hours as of Thursday at 11:45 p.m.
