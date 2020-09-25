MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In breaking news from overnight, a car went up in flames on the Interstate 10 Bayway.
This happened shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes of the Bayway near Exit 27.
From a distance in the accompanying FOX10 News video, you can see the car engulfed in flames.
Traffic was shutdown for about 30 minutes as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Then one lane opened as crews waited for the car to be towed away.
We have not heard of any injuries. There's no word yet on why the car caught fire.
