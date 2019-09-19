Dramatic video sent in by a FOX 10 viewer showed a car going into a drain canal off Dauphin Street during flash floods Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night, that car was pulled from the canal.
It took 2 men with a large wrecker, the kind that's typically used to pull a bus or 18-wheeler, to pull the car out. One of the men had to get into the water to attach the cables under the car.
It took about 15 minutes to pull the car all the way back up to the grass area once the car was attached.
The driver and his grandfather, James Mosely, watched as the car was removed.
Mosely and officers on the scene said Dauphin street was so flooded when it happened, it was hard to tell what was paved and what was the canal.
"I wasn't expecting that for sure. It was frightening. The fact that he was okay was the biggest thing that mattered. He was okay. The rest of it was all just stuff so we can replace it," he said.
Mosely said this was his grandson's first car and it can be replaced. He's just thankful his grandson was rescued from the car and is alive.
