A car stolen from a busy Mobile gas station Sunday afternoon ends in a crash and the suspect arrested.
Witnesses say the suspect was walking around at a gas station when he got into a car and took off.
Multiple police units responded to the crash on the Beltline Highway near Government Boulevard. Witnesses say the black car was stolen from a Shell gas station nearby.
“It's just crazy, the first time it happens,” the witness said off camera. “The white guy he was just standing over there drinking his drink, I thought he was going to take off. Out of nowhere he backed up got into his car and just took off quick.”
The car's owner told FOX10 News off camera that after the car was stolen he got into another car and started chasing the suspect for about five minutes.
Eventually the suspect crashed into another car and then got out and started running.
Police eventually arresting the suspect.
“It's like a movie and then I see the owner of the car just got into the customer car and just started chasing him,” the witness said.
At the crash scene it appears one person in the other car was hurt after the crash and was loaded up into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital.
One of the witnesses who saw the car get stolen says the victim did not deserve this to happen to him.
He's a good guy,” the witness said. “He comes to work every day, he works a lot, he works his butt off he doesn’t deserve that to be happening to him. He's a really good guy.”
FOX10 News reached out to MPD for some info, including information on the suspect, but we are still awaiting a response.
