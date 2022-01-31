MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama’s congressional delegation on Monday held a conference call about the state’s uncertain political map.

It was the third such call since a three-judge panel last week threw out the map Alabama legislators drew last year.

Alabama has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the case. But if it does not, Alabama legislators – or the judges – will have to redraw the state’s seven U.S. House districts to create two majority-minority districts.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit have offered suggested maps that carve a large chunk of Mobile County out of 1st Congressional District to be part of a new majority-black district. The rest of Mobile County, under those plans, would be lumped in with a district that would stretch across the state to the Georgia line.

“I think for this lawsuit to come in and try to gerrymander and move stuff around, it’s the worst thing that could happen to this state,” said U.S. Rep Jerry Carl (R-Mobile).

Such a map likely would pit Carl against fellow GOP Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) in the Republican primary. But Carl downplayed that. He noted that he had prepared for that possibility when it looked like the state might lose one of its House districts after the 2020 census.

“You know, Congressman Moore and myself already had planned on having to run against one another because we were gonna lose a district; so, we thought that,” he said. “So, it’s nothing new for us to have that conversation. We don’t want to get put in that situation.”

Carl said he is confident the Supreme Court will overrule the lower court. And if it does not, he added, Democrats might be in for a surprise even if the two majority-minority districts would lean Democratic on paper.

“I think the Democrat Party’s figured out that it’s probably gonna hurt ’em more than help ’em. … In this next cycle, 2022, is gonna be a red wave,” he said.

Above everything, Carl said, he hopes for a resolution.

“Those of us who are running for re-election, we need to know what our district lines are,” he said.