One of the closest races of the night was the Republican primary contest for the first congressional district seat.
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl is in a runoff with former State Senator Bill Hightower.
The lead switched between Carl and Hightower a couple of times during the evening.
The winner of the runoff will face the Democratic nominee.
James Averhart and Kiani Gardner are headed for a runoff as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.