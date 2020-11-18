Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday it is canceling all January 2021 cruises as well as select February 2021 cruises including those from Mobile.
"As we continue to build and implement our plan to meet the requirements of the 'Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order' issued on October 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), we have notified guests that we have cancelled additional cruises for the first part of 2021," Carnival stated in its announcement.
Those canceled are:
- All embarkations from U.S. Homeports from Jan. 1-31.
- Additionally, Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego embarkations through Feb. 28.
- Embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa through March 26.
Carnival stated, "With today's announcement, we confirmed that our return to operations will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston. We appreciate the support of our guests, travel advisor partners, and local officials in homeports and destinations."
