MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Carnival is making another change to the ship that will be sailing out of Mobile when cruises return.

The Carnival Ecstasy will be based in Mobile instead of the Sensation. The company said the switch isn't too big of a change for cruisegoers since the ships have similar features and accommodations.

Cruises are expected to sail out of Mobile starting in March. They have been on hold since the start of the pandemic.