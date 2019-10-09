MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — The Mobile City Council will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss a resolution to continue Carnival Cruise Line service in Mobile.
FOX10 News exclusively obtained a copy of the Cruise Terminal and Berthing Agreement that the City Council will be presented with on Thursday.
Downtown Mobile sees a huge benefit from the ‘Carnival Fantasy’ which docks just yards from popular places to eat.
“It just brings in a whole different set of people that you may not be able to expose yourself to normally, people not from this area, not even in this region,” said Gabel Jackson, General Manager at Squid Ink.
If approved, Carnival Cruise Line would continue operating out of Mobile until November 2022.
“We see people in our restaurant from time to time with suitcases, things like that,” Jackson said. “They're ready to get on the boat or coming off the boat, so we're happy to serve those folks.”
The ‘Fantasy,’ which is the current shipped used, can carry more than 2,000 guests.
“I think all the businesses have benefited from the ship being here,” said Rich Gambino, Owner at Pizzeria Delphina.
Carnival restarted cruise service from the Port City in 2016 after initially stopping service in 2011.
Restaurants like Pizzeria Delphina and Squid Ink rely heavily on tourists.
“It means more business for everybody,” Gambino said. “That's great news, that's wonderful to hear.
“We plan to be here for quite a long time ourselves and to have consistent people counting on that ship being there is a big benefit for us,” Jackson said.
FOX10 News reached out to Carnival for comment Wednesday afternoon, but have not heard back.
The three-year agreement is contingent on the City Council approving it during a meeting Thursday at 4:30.
