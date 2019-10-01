FOX10 News is asking questions about the future of Carnival Cruise Line ships in Mobile.
An important deadline is coming up next month.
In November of 2018, the city and Carnival signed a contract keeping the Fantasy cruise ship here for another year, through November of 2019.
Tuesday, I talked to Mayor Sandy Stimpson to get an update on where things stand now.
Stimpson said, "We don't typically comment on ongoing negotiations, but we're very close to having some good news. And, so, I actually thought it would already have been out, but it's not. So, we're close, okay. We're almost there."
We've also reached out to Carnival Cruise Line officials for an update but haven't heard back from them.
The extension last year was part of the original agreement Mayor Stimpson negotiated in 2015.
The Fantasy not only brings visitors to Mobile and brings money to the economy, but the ship sailing out of the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal helps the city pay off debt service it has from building the terminal.
