Carnival Cruise Lines are seeing major losses due to the coronavirus with little to no reopening relief in sight.
The corporations suffered a $4.4 billion loss this quarter; this includes a $2 billion loss from selling off some of its cruise ships.
With nearly all of its operations on hold since March, Carnival has only been able to squeak out $700 million in revenue this year. That is a 85% plummet from $4.8 billion a year earlier.
