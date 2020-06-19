Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Ecstacy cruise ship is docked at the Port of Jacksonville amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Lines are seeing major losses due to the coronavirus with little to no reopening relief in sight.

The corporations suffered a $4.4 billion loss this quarter; this includes a $2 billion loss from selling off some of its cruise ships.

With nearly all of its operations on hold since March, Carnival has only been able to squeak out $700 million in revenue this year. That is a 85% plummet from $4.8 billion a year earlier.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.