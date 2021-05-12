Carnival cruises are now scheduled to hit the open seas in July.

A total of three ships are expected to set sail from Florida and Texas.

Cruises have been docked since the pandemic began last year. Many cruise liners had asked the CDC for permission to resume operations.

Last month, the health agency said cruises can resume under safety precautions. The CDC says 98 percent of a ship's crew and 95 percent of passengers must be fully vaccinated in order to get the green light.

Meanwhile, the Carnival cruise ship Sensation is expected back in Mobile this week.

The ship's return to the Alabama Cruise Terminal comes as the CDC continues to layout the pathway for cruises to resume operations.

The city of Mobile says it will assist with vaccinating Carnival Sensation’s essential staff members against COVID-19. That effort will happen Friday.