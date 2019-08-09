MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship, which sails out of the Alabama Cruise Terminal at the mouth of the Mobile River, has failed a health inspection.
Fantasy scored 77 out of 100 on the July 18 health inspection, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vessel Sanitation Program. A score below 85 is considered failing.
Carnival Cruise Lines is required to take corrective action on items noted by the health inspector.
Problem areas noted during the inspection range from leaks in food preparation areas to brown water being discharged from shower hoses in the medical center to "visible film on top of the water" in the main pool area.
Carnival Cruise Lines made this statement to Cruise Radio: “The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety. We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked USPH for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards.”
