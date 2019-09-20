Officials with the Carnival Fantasy confirmed that the ship was damaged Friday, September 20.
Below is the full statement from cruise officials:
"During Carnival Fantasy’s passage through the Panama Canal this evening, the ship came in contact with one of the locks while the water levels were being lowered. There are no reports of injuries. The vessel was not under its own power and was being assisted by the Panama Canal train as it moved through the locks. Initial assessments indicate damage is limited to broken glass and handrails on Deck 9 and 10 AFT (Lido Restaurant and Serenity). Carnival Fantasy is expected to arrive in Limon, as scheduled."
This is a developing story.
