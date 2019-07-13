MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Ship transits into and out of the Port of Mobile were temporarily halted Saturday morning because of Hurricane Barry.
That includes the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship, which calls Mobile its home port.
Barry was making landfall on the Louisiana coast at mid-morning.
Alabama State Port Authority spokeswoman Judy Adams said via Twitter that ship transits in and out of Mobile were halted because of high seas offshore. Inner harbor traffic continued to move, she said.
The Port of Mobile is not closed, Adams said.
"We anticipate traffic to resume sometime today," she said. "Carnival Fantasy first in line."
