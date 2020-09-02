MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against former Mobile Infirmary neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Nakhla is heading to a grand jury.
A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday for Nakhla, who has been charged with manslaughter in the death of University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas.
Police say Nakhla was intoxicated when he sped along the Interstate 65 Service Road at high speeds shortly after midnight on Aug. 1. An ensuing crash resulted in the death of Thomas, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Investigating officer testified that the car rolled six times before landing in a ditch. The victim died of blunt force trauma.
Civil charges were filed in Mobile County Circuit Court last month asking for unspecified damages.
