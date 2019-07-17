A single-vehicle crash at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a Castleberry man.
Officials say 20-year-old Garrett Ryan Salter was killed when the 2003 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Salter, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 76 mile marker, two miles north of Brewton. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
