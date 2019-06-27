MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police renewing their push to have you help them. They want access to your security cameras. The program is called “Project Shield.”
Police said having access to a network of cameras throughout the city will give them real-time information when a situation does pop up.
“What we've shown and proven here is that police can't do this alone, that we need the help of people in the community,” said Commander Kevin Levy from the Mobile Police Cyber Division.
Mobile Police connecting to cameras throughout the city.
So far, they have a network of more than 10,000 in schools, malls and residential neighborhoods.
“There have been numerous cases where business owners and homeowners alike have captured video that has proven beneficial in helping us identify who the suspect was,” Levy said.
One of the first businesses to sign on four years ago, Moe's Original Bar B Que in Downtown Mobile. The project giving them extra piece of mind that police are watching.
“I think it's a great thing,” said Brian Birdsong, co-owner of Moe’s. “I think it's a great idea partnering with the community and I’m just happy to do my part.”
The program allows investigators to find surveillance video quicker, helping police to fight crime in the 21st century.
“This is an exciting time where citizens in our community can partner with law enforcement to make a difference,” Levy said. “If you truly want to take a step to help prevent a crime and not just wait for something to happen.”
Police said there is no cost to join the program.
If you're interested in signing up, visit www.mobilepd.org/project-shield or call (251)208-9000.
