MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Catholic priest in Baldwin County who tested positive for COVID-19 was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening.
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Foley said Father Paul Zoghby went to Thomas Hospital for treatment after his oxygen saturation levels dropped. The church asked for prayers as it awaits more information on his condition.
Zoghby was the first of three priests in the Mobile area to test positive for COVID in the past week.
Father Jim Cink of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort announced Monday that he tested positive. Cink said he has not had contact with anyone in the community since June 28. According to the church, his symptoms are mild and his prognosis is good.
On Tuesday, Father Norbert Jurek of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Student Center announced that he has COVID-19. Jurek said he has been quarantined since July 2 after experiencing flu-like symptoms. His church is on Old Shell Road near the University of South Alabama and serves students and others in the area who wish to attend.
A spokesperson for the Mobile Archdiocese said, “We have no plans to close churches. Any priest who tests positive does not celebrate public Masses until cleared by his doctor.”
Catholic churches resumed in-person Mass since May 12th, with social distancing and other guidelines in place.
Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi told Bob Grip, “We take COVID-19 very seriously… To assist in notifying people who may have been in contact with a priest who is COVID-19 positive, any case of COVID-19 of a priest is promptly made public.”
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Mobile not knowing Father Zoghby's condition but, Archbishop Rodi also tweeting, "Please pray our three priests who are C-19 positive: Frs. Jim Cink, Norbert Jurek and Paul Zoghby. Pray especially that Fr Zoghby will leave the hospital soon, and that all three will have a quick recovery."
How did 2 Catholic priests in Baldwin County, Alabama come in contact with the virus that causes #COVID19 ? Their parishes are about 23 miles part from each other.— Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) July 7, 2020
