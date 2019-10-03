MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alarming surveillance video -- an armed suspect prowling around outside of a home in Cambridge Place Subdivision.
It was around 3 a.m. on Labor Day. He along with at least two other suspects -- taking their time going through unlocked vehicles.
In the surveillance video, you can see the interior lights of the cars come on as they rifle through. But it's the handgun -- presumably loaded -- that has residents wanting to get these guys off the streets.
Now to McGowin Park -- Best Buy catching two suspects doing more than just shopping. According to Mobile Police these guys made the rounds in the store stealing several items. Store employees actually followed them out the store as they tried to make their getaway.
The two suspects would continue in the parking lot -- getting into an older model GMC or Chevy extended cab pickup truck. The employees still watching their every move.
MPD also investigating an unrelated theft case at the nearby Field & Stream store in McGowin Park. Investigators releasing surveillance images of two young suspects -- wanted for taking merchandise and not paying.
If you can help investigators with any of these three cases -- call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
